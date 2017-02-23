Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran had a very sweaty first encounter!

The two talked about the first time they met while on BBC Radio 1 Wednesday (after Ed hilariously crashed Katy's interview!). During the interview, Ed explained that the first time he met Katy, he had just played a show in Toronto and was "sweating so bad." But then he saw the "Chained to the Rhythm" singer and decided he should still go up to her.

After Ed walked up and said hello to Katy, she told him, "I would hug you but, ew."