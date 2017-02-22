This Is Us had us reaching for the tissues last night…even more than usual!

On last night's heartbreaking episode, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) took William (Ron Cephas Jones), his biological father, on a road trip to Memphis where he grew up. And while we knew William's last days were coming, we weren't expecting that he would pass away when we first sat down to watch the episode!

But sadly that's exactly what happened at the end of the show on Tuesday.