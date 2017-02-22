WEEKNIGHTS
7|11PM

Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore & More This Is Us Stars Dish About Heartbreaking Episode: Watch!

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kim Kardashian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Nick Cannon, Golden Sagon Cannon, Son

Nick Cannon Welcomes Son Golden "Sagon" Cannon

Dakota Johnson, Vanity Fair Young Hollywood

Fashion Police

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

This Is Us had us reaching for the tissues last night…even more than usual!

On last night's heartbreaking episode, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) took William (Ron Cephas Jones), his biological father, on a road trip to Memphis where he grew up. And while we knew William's last days were coming, we weren't expecting that he would pass away when we first sat down to watch the episode!

But sadly that's exactly what happened at the end of the show on Tuesday.

Photos

Going Behind the Scenes of This Is Us With the Adorable Cast

And the episode didn't just have us in tears, the cast of the hit NBC series was also extremely emotional.

Watch the video above to see Sterling, Mandy Moore and the rest of the This Is Us cast react to the heartbreaking episode!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , This Is Us , Mandy Moore , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again