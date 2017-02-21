WEEKNIGHTS
7|11PM

Inside Kim Kardashian's Life Post-Paris Robbery: How She's Bouncing Back With Help From Family

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Selena Gomez

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Christina El Moussa, Tarek El Moussa, Flip or Flop

Tarek and Christina El Moussa Address the Fallout of Their Marriage

Revenge Body, Before and After

Revenge Body: Before & After!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's been almost five months since Kim Kardashian's terrifying Paris robbery.

Back in October, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was bound, gagged and held at gunpoint while in the city for Paris Fashion Week. At the time Kim's rep told E! News that she was "badly shaken but physically unharmed" after the ordeal.

After staying out of the public eye for a while, Kim slowly made steps to return to the spotlight. She has since returned to social media, made her first official public appearance and she has even testified in the Paris robbery case.

Photos

Kim Kardashian's Mommy Style

So how was Kim able to get to this point? By spending time with her family.

Watch the E! News video above to see how Kim is bouncing back five months after her horrifying Paris ordeal and learn more about the crime scene photos that just surfaced over the weekend!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

Season 13 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Mar. 5 at 9 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Kim Kardashian , Kardashian News , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again