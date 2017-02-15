The Weeknd vs. Justin Bieber?

Just days after Justin mocked The Weeknd's music on social media, it sounds like Selena Gomez's new man is dissing Justin in a new song. The Weeknd recorded a verse on Toronto rapper Nav's new song "Some Way," and now that the song has surfaced, the lyrics have everyone raising their eyebrows.

"I think your girl, think your girl, fell in love with me. She say my f--k and my tongue game a remedy," The Weeknd sings on the track.