WEEKNIGHTS
7|11PM

Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Health Update: Everything We Know About Maddie's Condition After ATV Accident

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Justin Timberlake, Casey Affleck

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jamie Lynn Spears, Daughter Maddie, TLC Special

Britney Spears Breaks Silence After Niece's ATV Accident

So Cosmo, Kardashians, Joanna Coles

So Cosmo's Joanna Coles Wants to ''Gnaw'' on the Kardashians' ''Long, Brown and Delicious'' Limbs: ''It's a Thing of Beauty''

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Jamie Lynn Spears' 8-year-old daughter Maddie Aldridge is in "stable but critical condition" at a New Orleans hospital, E! News can confirm.

On Sunday, Britney Spears' niece was in a tragic ATV crash in her hometown of Kentwood, La., in which her Polaris off-roading vehicle crashed into a pond and she was instantly submerged with the vehicle.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sherif's Department, the crash occurred just 100 yards away from where family members were watching, including her mom Jamie Lynn. Seconds after the crash, Jamie Lynn, Maddie's step-father Jamie Watson and more family members tried to rescue Maddie, but they couldn't release her because she was trapped and secured by her seatbelt and the ATV's safety netting.

However, within minutes the Acadian Ambulance Services arrived and were able to free Maddie. And a source tells E! News that CPR was performed on Maddie before she was taken to the nearby hospital.

Photos

Britney Spears' Best Concert Costumes

Britney broke her silence on Monday, sending out a tweet asking for prayers.

"Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece," she wrote.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Spears family during this difficult time.

To get the latest updates on Maddie's condition and to find out more details about the crash, watch the E! News video above.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Jamie Lynn Spears , Britney Spears , Top Stories