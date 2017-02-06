Jamie Lynn Spears' 8-year-old daughter Maddie Aldridge is in "stable but critical condition" at a New Orleans hospital, E! News can confirm.

On Sunday, Britney Spears' niece was in a tragic ATV crash in her hometown of Kentwood, La., in which her Polaris off-roading vehicle crashed into a pond and she was instantly submerged with the vehicle.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sherif's Department, the crash occurred just 100 yards away from where family members were watching, including her mom Jamie Lynn. Seconds after the crash, Jamie Lynn, Maddie's step-father Jamie Watson and more family members tried to rescue Maddie, but they couldn't release her because she was trapped and secured by her seatbelt and the ATV's safety netting.

However, within minutes the Acadian Ambulance Services arrived and were able to free Maddie. And a source tells E! News that CPR was performed on Maddie before she was taken to the nearby hospital.