There's been a major update in Kim Kardashian's robbery case.

Back in October, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian's star was robbed at gunpoint in Paris and now several arrests have been made in connection to that robbery.

So how is Kim doing after hearing the news of the arrests?

On Monday, Kim and Kanye West went for a sushi dinner and an eyewitness tells E! News that they were "in a good mood."

As they were leaving, Kim was asked if she was relieved about the robbery update and she replied, "Yes."