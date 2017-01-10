WEEKNIGHTS
Kim Kardashian Update: Watch to Find Out How She's Doing After Paris Robbery Arrests!

There's been a major update in Kim Kardashian's robbery case.

Back in October, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian's star was robbed at gunpoint in Paris and now several arrests have been made in connection to that robbery.

So how is Kim doing after hearing the news of the arrests?

On Monday, Kim and Kanye West went for a sushi dinner and an eyewitness tells E! News that they were "in a good mood."

As they were leaving, Kim was asked if she was relieved about the robbery update and she replied, "Yes."

Watch the E! News video above to get more details about the arrests made in connection to Kim's robbery!

And we're also bringing you all of the details on Kimye's sushi date!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

