What's really going on between Jennifer Lopez and Drake?

The rumored couple spent New Year's Eve together at Drake's Hakkasan Las Vegas nightclub show, after J.Lo canceled her own NYE show at E11even in Miami.

To add more fuel to the romance rumors, before ringing in the New Year together, Lopez and Drake were even spotted kissing on Snapchat! And a source even tells E! News that their growing romance is 100 percent legit and not a ploy to promote any type of business they might be working on together.

But that being said, the source also adds that J.Lo is "having fun" right now and isn't considering Drake as a potential serious boyfriend at this stage.