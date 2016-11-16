WEEKNIGHTS
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Relationship Update: Are They Rushing to the Altar?

by Jess Cohen |

Are those wedding bells we hear?

It's been less than a month since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship was revealed, but rumors are already flying that a royal wedding is in the near future!

Just last week, Prince Harry himself confirmed his relationship with the Suits actress in a statement released by Kensington Palace. In the statement, Prince Harry came to the defense of his girlfriend after she received a "wave of abuse and harassment."

The 32-year-old released the statement in hopes that it would prevent "further damage" being done to Markle or her loved ones.

Photos

Prince Harry in America

So is the couple rushing to get engaged and tie the knot?

Watch the E! News video above to find out and to get more scoop on the couple's relationship!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

