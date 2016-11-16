Are those wedding bells we hear?

It's been less than a month since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship was revealed, but rumors are already flying that a royal wedding is in the near future!

Just last week, Prince Harry himself confirmed his relationship with the Suits actress in a statement released by Kensington Palace. In the statement, Prince Harry came to the defense of his girlfriend after she received a "wave of abuse and harassment."

The 32-year-old released the statement in hopes that it would prevent "further damage" being done to Markle or her loved ones.