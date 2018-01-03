Laura Govan is speaking out on the claims she's pregnant with Tamar Braxton's ex Vincent Herbert's baby.
The Basketball Wives L.A. star appeared on E!'s Daily Pop Wednesday and addressed all of the rumors going around about her personal life. On Dec. 30, Tamar shared on Instagram that a woman told her she's pregnant with her estranged husband's baby.
After Tamar's post, speculation began to surface on social media that Laura was the woman Tamar was referencing. However, Laura and Vincent have since denied the baby rumors.
Addressing the rumors that she's pregnant, Laura said on Daily Pop that part is "laughable."
"That part is laughable, but the rest isn't," Laura shared. "You know at first it's like, 'Is this a joke?' Because I literally woke up to something that is just not true and I was thinking, 'I've worked so hard to get away from certain stigmas and all the drama from before.'"
She went on to say, "It's just nothing is true and it's so hard for me to not go in..."
But Laura says she "can't fight the world" and she's learning to stay focused on her work.
