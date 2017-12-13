Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Date Revealed: Who the Royal Couple Will Share an Anniversary With
Kim Zolciak-Biermann says she knows the tea, but she's not ready to spill it.
During Wednesday's appearance on E!'s Daily Pop, the reality star was asked to comment on her recent tweet that alluded to a certain Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member being let go from the Bravo series. "Poof! #LostYourPeach," Kim wrote online, fueling pre-existing rumors involving Kenya Moore's alleged refusal to film scenes with her new husband.
But this time around, Zolciak-Biermann kept her lips sealed: "I will get in so much trouble if I tell you. Nope. I cannot tell you! You'll have to wait and see next year."
She continued, "People think I just say it because I'm being a hater but I'm just telling you that it's true."
Poof! #LostYourPeach ?— Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) December 5, 2017
But from Kenya's perspective, who recently sat down with E! News for a tell-all interview, there's not an ounce of truth to reports she's been axed after six seasons on RHOA.
"I think my storyline speaks for itself, the fact that I'm one of the most Google'd people on the show and, one might say, one of the most relevant," Moore shared. "I don't think that anyone would rush to a judgement to say I wouldn't be a Housewife. I have the top storyline of the entire season, so that wouldn't even really make good business sense."
One topic Kim didn't hold back from addressing was her estranged relationship with her mother, and her decision on last week's episode of Don't Be Tardy to cut ties with Karen Zolciak after years of tension linked to Kim's marriage to Kroy Biermann.
"It's too much for me to handle," the mother-of-six shared. "I have my own beautiful family and seeing my daughters upset, it's just not worth it. We tried with one last little attempt and that's that."
As Don't Be Tardy viewers recall, Karen shut down granddaughter Brielle Biermann's request to see her after five years apart. From Kim's perspective, "I don't understand how a mom could treat a daughter the way she's done me, but she also has some great qualities, too. I've had a lot of years to process it so it's definitely not as painful as it was when it all started."
For more from Kim, including her take on Porsha Williams calling 20-year-old Brielle a "hoe" on a recent RHOA episode, watch the video above.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
