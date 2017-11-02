WEEKDAYS
Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Cynthia Bailey Dishes on Life After Divorce: "I'm Dating"

Cynthia Bailey is enjoying the single life.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star separated from Peter Thomas after six years of marriage in May 2016. Then this past March, Bailey confirmed she was "officially divorced" on The Daily Dish.

On Thursday, the reality star made an appearance on E!'s Daily Pop and talked to co-hosts Catt Sadler and Justin Sylvester about dating and life after her split.

"I'm dating, I'm dating and I'm having a good time," she dished. "My struggle was dating implies multiple people but it's not that easy in these streets."

She then confirmed that she's on a dating website and she's dating two men, one in Atlanta and one in Los Angeles. Bailey told the co-hosts that she's very honest and both men know about each other!

See what else Bailey had to say about life after her split in the video above!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 10 premieres Sunday, Nov. 5. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.

