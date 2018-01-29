Rose McGowan has had a story to tell for decades.

A year ago, however, she wasn't ready yet to let cameras into her world to document her life 24/7. She had been working on a book for several years and was no shrinking violet on social media, but still...throwing away the script after a career spent studying her lines was one of the few skills she was worried she might not have in her arsenal.

But a lot can change in a year. Heck, life is apt to change almost overnight, as it did for McGowan when, on Oct. 5, the New York Times reported on decades' worth of sexual misconduct allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. Five days later Ronan Farrow's report on Weinstein for The New Yorker included allegations of sexual assault from three women. On Oct. 12, the Charmed actress claimed that Weinstein was the rapist she had alluded to one year beforehand when she tweeted, "because it's been an open secret in Hollywood/Media & they shamed me while adulating my rapist. #WhyWomenDontReport."

McGowan alleges that Weinstein raped her at a hotel in Utah during the Sundance Film Festival in 1997, the year after she stole every one of her scenes in the genre-reviving teen horror film Scream, which helped put Miramax-owned Dimension Films on the map. She was 23.