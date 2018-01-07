PREMIERES
Hear Rose McGowan's Emotional Journey in CITIZEN ROSE First Look: "I Wish I Had More Middle Fingers"

by Brett Malec | Sun., Jan. 7, 2018 2:00 PM

This true story is bigger than Hollywood.

In this just-released first-look promo at E!'s upcoming five-part documentary CITIZEN ROSE, Rose McGowan makes her voice heard as a pivotal figurehead for the movement in speaking out against and combatting sexual harassment in Hollywood and all work places.

"I was in the middle of my second movie for his company and I get assaulted and I decided not to stay silent," McGowan, who has accused Harvey Weinstein of rape, says in the powerful video.

"I knew others were out there and I knew it was a lot of us," McGowan continues. "Being brave doesn't mean your ankles don't shake and that you're not scared. I wish I had more middle fingers."

Watch

Why Rose McGowan's Twitter Account Was Frozen

CITIZEN ROSE, Rose McGowan

E!

E! announced earlier this week that McGowan would be starring in a five-part documentary titled CITIZEN ROSE.

The series, which premieres Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. with a two-hour special event, will follow McGowan as she readies her memoir/manifesto BRAVE for release all while going up against the Hollywood machine and those who try to silence her activism.

Check out the emotional new promo for yourself.

Watch the premiere of E!'s five-part documentary CITIZEN ROSE on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m.

