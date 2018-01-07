This true story is bigger than Hollywood.

In this just-released first-look promo at E!'s upcoming five-part documentary CITIZEN ROSE, Rose McGowan makes her voice heard as a pivotal figurehead for the movement in speaking out against and combatting sexual harassment in Hollywood and all work places.

"I was in the middle of my second movie for his company and I get assaulted and I decided not to stay silent," McGowan, who has accused Harvey Weinstein of rape, says in the powerful video.

"I knew others were out there and I knew it was a lot of us," McGowan continues. "Being brave doesn't mean your ankles don't shake and that you're not scared. I wish I had more middle fingers."