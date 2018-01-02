Get ready to see the world through Rose McGowan's eyes.

E! announced Tuesday that McGowan will star in a new five-part documentary titled CITIZEN ROSE. The series will follow McGowan as she readies her memoir/manifesto BRAVE for release all while going up against the Hollywood machine and those who try to silence her activism.

"You are formally invited into my mind and world. I am thrilled to partner with E! to amplify my message of bravery, art, joy and survival," McGowan said in a statement today. "As I ready my book, BRAVE, I realized I wanted to show how we can heal through art even when being hounded by evil. I want to have a conversation with everyone, and most especially, you, about looking at things differently and seeing beauty everywhere. E!'s tremendous reach and impressive platform allow me to globally communicate the importance of living a BRAVE life."