All aboard!
It's down to the final four ladies on tomorrow's two-hour season finale of Catching Kelce, so how does Travis Kelce choose to celebrate? With a wild, yacht bash, of course!
Maya, Avery, Veronica and Lauren join the football star for a fun day on the open seas with drinks, dancing, more drinks and an awkward game of "Never Have I Ever."
"We all know there's an elimination tonight, but f--k it!" Maya says. "We're going to party hard, and we're just going to forget about it."
"The girls are enjoying themselves," Travis observes. "And, at this point, it's only going to make my job harder."
Watch them party it up in the clip above!