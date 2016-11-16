All aboard!

It's down to the final four ladies on tomorrow's two-hour season finale of Catching Kelce, so how does Travis Kelce choose to celebrate? With a wild, yacht bash, of course!

Maya, Avery, Veronica and Lauren join the football star for a fun day on the open seas with drinks, dancing, more drinks and an awkward game of "Never Have I Ever."

"We all know there's an elimination tonight, but f--k it!" Maya says. "We're going to party hard, and we're just going to forget about it."