New uncle spotted!
While his royal brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, were busy welcoming their third child into the world, Prince Harry stepped out with his bride-to-be Meghan Markle for a public engagement across London.
On Monday, the soon-to-be newlyweds arrived to St Martin-in-the-Fields church for a memorial service to mark the 25th anniversary of Stephen Lawrence's death. Lawrence was murdered in a racially-motivated attack in 1993.
The couple arrived hand in hand and stopped outside the building to speak with Lawrence's mother, Doreen Lawrence, and her son Stuart. The royal is also slated to read a message of support on behalf of his father, Prince Charles.
The couple dressed conservatively for the occasion, Markle donning a belted sleeveless sheath by Hugo Boss while her British beau opted for a navy suit.
While the date marked a moving and heavy-hearted anniversary, Harry and Meghan went through the day with the happy news that their newest nephew had arrived. Middleton gave birth to her second son with her husband of seven years at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital early Monday.
"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz," Kensington Palace announced on Twitter. "The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."
"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the new," Kensington Palace further announced.
With the baby's birth checked off the list of royal milestones slated for this spring, the couple's May nuptials are next on the schedule of events in just a matter of weeks.
Next stop: to meet the new royal baby!