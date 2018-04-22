Mark Wahlberg and Wife Rhea Celebrate Youngest Daughter's First Communion

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Apr. 22, 2018 5:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Family man Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea Wahlberg celebrated their youngest child Grace Margaret Wahlberg's first communion on Saturday. The Christian rite of passage was held at the Church of Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills, Calif. The church is also where the couple was wed.

The father of four, who is devoutly Catholic, posted a photo of his 8-year-old, who was outfitted in a traditional white dress, and his wife since 2009. Rhea sported a new short blonde hairstyle and a floral dress. Mark selected a black sweater and pants for the ceremony.

Along with the image of the trio, the Deepwater Horizon actor wrote, "My baby’s communion day. @byrheawahlberg."

A first communion is a tradition in which a person first receives the Eucharist. It is most common in the Catholic church, as well as in many parts of the Lutheran church and Anglican church.

Mark Wahlberg Poses Shirtless in Family Christmas Card

Rhea also posted a photo of her and and her daughter, along with the caption, "Special day......."

in January, Grace celebrated her eighth birthday with horse-themed birthday cake. Her mom made sure to post a pic of the colorful creation on her Instagram.

 

The longtime duo are also parents to Ella Rae Wahlberg, 14, Brendan Joseph Wahlberg, 9, Michael Wahlberg, 12.

The Irish Catholic actor has eight older siblings: Arthur, James, Debbie, Michelle, Paul, Tracey, Robert and Donnie Wahlberg. He also has three half-siblings, Scott, Buddy and Donna.

Mark and Rhea have been together since 2001.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Mark Wahlberg , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Zendaya, BeautyCon NYC Festival 2018

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Westworld

Westworld Season 2 Premiere Finds Chaos After the Massacre

Matt Smith, Claire Foy, 2018 Golden Globes, Candids

Matt Smith Breaks Silence on Claire Foy Pay Disparity: ''I Support Her''

The Royals 407, Prince Liam, William Moseley

Prince Liam Learns the Hard Way That No One Can Be Trusted on The Royals

Channing Tatum, Arie Luyendyk Jr., Twitter

Channing Tatum Chills With Arie Luyendyk Jr. at First Public Appearance Since Split

Megan Morrison, The Arrangement 207

Kyle Changes the Marriage Contract for Megan as Filming Wraps for Technicolor Highway on The Arrangement

McKayla Maroney, NBC News

McKayla Maroney Says She Revealed Larry Nassar's Sex Abuse in 2011

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.