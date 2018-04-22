UPDATE: Upon receiving criticism for her comments, Shania Twain has issued a statement to E! News, apologizing for her remarks.

"I would like to apologize to anybody I have offended in a recent interview with the Guardian relating to the American President. The question caught me off guard. As a Canadian, I regret answering this unexpected question without giving my response more context. I am passionately against discrimination of any kind and hope it's clear from the choices I have made, and the people I stand with, that I do not hold any common moral beliefs with the current President. I was trying to explain, in response to a question about the election, that my limited understanding was that the President talked to a portion of America like an accessible person they could relate to, as he was NOT a politician. My answer was awkward, but certainly should not be taken as representative of my values nor does it mean I endorse him. I make music to bring people together. My path will always be one of inclusivity, as my history shows."

______

In a revealing new interview, country rocker and comeback queen Shania Twain once again opened up about her 15-year break from recording, her failed marriage to Robert John "Mutt" Lange, her former best friend who had an affair with her now ex-husband and her "passionate" marriage with Frédéric Thiébaud. The Canadian also discussed her political beliefs in the candid new chat with The Guardian.

The conservative Canuck, who could not vote in the 2016 election, talked about her affinity for the controversial president, who is currently at the epicenter of several scandals (both political and sexual).

"I would have voted for him because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest," said the singer. "Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn't be able to have both. If I were voting, I just don't want bullsh-t. I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?"