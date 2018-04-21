They're matching!

Less than a month away from their royal wedding on May 19, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a date night on Saturday night at Queen Elizabeth's star-studded concert in honor of her 92nd birthday, which is today.

The high-profile pair donned matching navy ensembles. Harry opted for a navy blue suit, while the bride-to-be opted for a caped dress and matching suede heels. So chic!

The pair were photographed arriving at the event, billed as "The Queen's Birthday Party," which was held at Royal Albert Hall in London, England. The Queen, members of the royal family and honored guests attended the celebration.

The members of the royal family included Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Lady Louise Windsor, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence and Prince Edward were all in attendance. Kate Middleton, who is expecting her third child any day, did not attend.

For the event, Britain's longest-ruling monarch donned a golden ensemble and pearls.

The audience was treated to a jam-packed night of celebrity entertainers like Shawn Mendes, Kylie Minogue, Tom Jones, Shaggy, Sting and more.