Ben Affleck Jokes Chris Hemsworth Can Have Matt Damon as a BFF Because He's Team Jimmy Kimmel

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 21, 2018 3:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Chris Hemsworth, Jimmy Kimmel

Getty Images/Shutterstock/ABC

Watch out Matt Damon, Ben Affleck's team Jimmy Kimmel.

Affleck took to Twitter on Friday to respond to a false report that said his longtime BFF Damon has stopped associating himself with him and was instead "buddying up with Chris Hemsworth."

"Hey @chrishemsworth, you can have him!" Affleck tweeted. "I'm Team @JimmyKimmel anyways."

For more than a decade, Damon and Kimmel have playfully feuded on TV, although they are friends in real life. Affleck had also showed his support for the talk show host about a decade ago when they starred in a rebuttal to Sarah Silverman's Emmy-winning "I'm F--king Matt Damon" Jimmy Kimmel Live! music video.

Hemsworth later responded to Affleck's tweet with some double shade.

"Sorry mate not my fault! He's just a big @Marvel fan, not @DCComics. How do you like them apples," he said, referring to his own role as Thor in Marvel's Thor and The Avengers movies, Affleck's role as Batman in Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Comics' new superhero films and an iconic line from Good Will Hunting, which won Affleck and Damon a screenwriting Oscar.

Photos

Celebrity Mean Tweets From Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel

Image Group LA/ABC via Getty Images

"@jimmykimmel the ball is in your court," Hemsworth said. "Choose wisely..."

"Wow. Another big win for #TeamBatman!" Kimmel tweeted on Saturday. "Sorry Matt, I'm sure this is a Thor thubject. #Iwilltakeeveryoneyoulove."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ben Affleck , Chris Hemsworth , Matt Damon , Top Stories , Apple News , Feuds
Latest News
Ariana Grande, Coachella, 2018

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Cardi B's Guide to Motherhood

Stars' Real Names: Miley, Rihanna, Nicki & More!

Jimmy Kimmel, Billy, Twitter

Jimmy Kimmel's Son Billy Turns 1: How He's Doing a Year After His Heart Surgery

Kelly Ripa Is Thriving After "Live" Setbacks

Cat Cora, Nicole Ehrlich

Iron Chef's Cat Cora Marries Nicole Ehlrich

Avicii

Avicii Honored With Tributes While Police Find "No Criminal Suspicion of Death"

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.