DJ Avicii is being mourned and celebrated publicly across the globe, while police reportedly says there is no evidence of "criminal suspicion" of his death.

The Swedish EDM artist, known for hits like "Wake Me Up" and "Levels," was found dead in Muscat, Oman on Friday. 28. Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was 28.

No cause of death was given. Sky News in the U.K. quoted a source in Oman's police force as saying that two post-mortem examinations have been conducted and that they "absolutely confirmed that there is no criminal suspicion of death." Agence France-Presse also reported that police in Oman have not discovered any evidence to suggest criminal involvement in his death. Avicii's rep has not commented.

His body will be flown home to Sweden this week, E! News has confirmed. Police told People, "He is survived by his parents, two brothers and sister—who are all completely devastated."

News of Avicii's death shocked fans, especially in Sweden and the rest of Europe, where he performed more often.