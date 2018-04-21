Meghan Markle opted for a casual chic look on Saturday as she accompanied fiancé Prince Harry to a reception celebrating the forthcoming Invictus Games.

The 36-year-old former actress and Suits star wore a tea-length, forest green floral Self Portrait dress with a cinched waist, paired with black pointed pumps and a black Alexander McQueen blazer—which appeared to be the same one she sported in February when she arrived with Harry at the 2018 Endeavor Fund Awards, her first official evening royal engagement.

The Invictus Games are an annual Paralympic-style event of which Harry is a royal patron. Wounded and ill veterans and military servicemen and women from more than 15 countries compete in the sporting competition.

Meghan and Harry will be married by the time the 2018 Invictus Games will take place. The event will be held in October in Sydney.

Saturday's reception took place at Australia House in London and was hosted by Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and his wife Lucy Turnbull. Other attendees included servicemen and women from the U.K. and Australia, including former Invictus Games competitors.