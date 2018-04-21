Ariana Grande Gives Surprise Performance at Coachella Amid Comeback

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 21, 2018 8:31 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ariana Grande, Coachella, 2018

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

Ariana Grande's comeback continues!

The singer took to the stage on Friday at the 2018 Coachella music festival in Indio, California and gave a short, surprise performance during Kygo's set. She performed her new single, "No Tears Left to Cry," which was released that day, as well as Marvin Gaye's "Sexual Healing." Grande sported a lavender-tinted crimped hair and wore it in her signature high ponytail. She paired the hairstyle with a matching lavender cropped tank top and flared skirt and nude thigh-high boots.

The singer has largely stayed out of the spotlight and off social media for months and had only performed once before this year as she works on new music.

Photos

Coachella 2018: Star Sightings

Ariana Grande, Coachella, 2018

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Grande had stirred speculation she would be appearing at Coachella by posting on Instagram Stories a video of her and boyfriend Mac Miller in a helicopter.

Ariana Grande, Mac Miller, Helicopter, Coachella 2018

Instagram

Earlier this week, Grande surprised fans with a rare social media post to announce the name of her upcoming single. She also released its cover art, which showed her sporting a new look: A platinum blonde hairstyle, rather than her trademark high light brunette ponytail.

"No Tears Left to Cry" is Grande's first single from her upcoming fourth studio album and her first since 22 of her fans were killed in a suicide bombing at her concert in Manchester, England in May 2017.

In the weeks following the attack, Grande put together a star-studded One Love Manchester benefit concert to help survivors and the families of the victims. She continued touring later in the summer and fall of 2017.

This past March, Grande made her first public appearance in six months at Madonna's Oscars after-party alongside her boyfriend. Also that month, she performed at the March for Our Lives protest in Washington D.C.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Music , Coachella , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Adriana Lima

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

VH1 Divas Live, 1998, Mariah Carey, Aretha Franklin, Carole King

VH1 Divas Live at 20: A Look Back at the Major Music Moment That Almost Never Happened

Backstreet Boys, 1995

Backstreet Boys Turn 25: Vote for Their Best Music Video of All Time!

EDM Stars Pay Tribute to Avicii After His Death

3 Things to Expect From Kanye West's Return to Music

Kevin McHale Publicly Comes Out With Ariana Grande's Help

Dj Avicii Dead at 28

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.