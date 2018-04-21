Carrie Underwood Shows Face Scars From Fall in New Close-Up Photo

In a new photo posted on Instagram on Friday, Carrie Underwood for the first time shows the scars left on her face from an accident she suffered outside her home in November.

The 35-year-old singer had received more than 40 stitches there after falling down some steps outside the house and had told her fans earlier this year that she "might look a bit different." She also broke her wrist and required surgery. For months after the accident, Underwood stayed out of the public eye and avoided posting clear photos of her face on social media.

In her new pic, Underwood is seen sporting what appear to be small scars on her upper lip. She is wearing a white and orange Nashville Predators cap. Her husband Mike Fisher plays for the team.

"Ready to cheer on the boys tonight! Especially that #12! I hear he's alright! @mfisher1212 @predsnhl#LetsGoPreds," she wrote.