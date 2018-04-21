Watch Jennifer Lopez, Abraham Mateo and Yandel's New Music Video "Se Acabó el Amor"

  • By
    &

by Diana Marti | Sat., Apr. 21, 2018 8:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Only Jennifer Lopez can make heartbreak look as glamorous as she does in her music video with Abraham Mateo and Yandel, "Se Acabó el Amor." 

The "Amor, Amor, Amor" singer rocks the new Versace looks in the clip, and she looks all sorts of chic with the long, colorful skirt and other looks from the collection. This collaboration joins Lopez with Yanel and the 19-year-old Spanish singer from San Fernando, Spain. 

In March, Lopez shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the music video announcing that the song was on its way.

"Fun day w these two guys shooting our video for our new song!! @yandel @abrahammateo #seacabóelamor look for song out on march9th!!!" she captioned the post

Photos

Jennifer Lopez's 8 Sexy Looks at 2018 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night

Our favorite scene is when Lopez dumps her on-screen beau and casually throws his clothes out of a balcony. 

Photos

Celebrity Collaborations

The gorgeous sets are from the Universal Studios lot and while the story told was directed by Daniel Durán. 

It was just announced earlier this week that Lopez is set to perform at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Also on the all-star lineup include Cardi B, Maluma, Quavo, Luis Fonsi, J Balvin and many more. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Apple News , Latin , Jennifer Lopez , Top Stories
Latest News
Adriana Lima

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Invictus Games

Meghan Markle Wears Green Floral Dress as She Joins Prince Harry at Invictus Games Reception

Ariana Grande, Coachella, 2018

Ariana Grande Gives Surprise Performance at Coachella Amid Comeback

Carrie Underwood, Scars, Face

Carrie Underwood Shows Face Scars From Fall in New Close-Up Photo

Taylor Swift

Man Arrested at Taylor Swift's NYC Home After Break-In

ESC: Saturday Savings, Shay Mitchell

Saturday Savings: Shay Mitchell Shines Bright With Under-$100 Boots

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, 70th Wedding Anniversary

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip: How the Royals' Most Enduring Romance Almost Didn't Happen

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.