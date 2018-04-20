Grey's Anatomy Renewed for Season 15 and Becomes ABC's Longest-Running Drama Ever

  • By
    &

by Billy Nilles | Fri., Apr. 20, 2018 9:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Grey's Anatomy Season 14, Ellen Pompeo

ABC

That sounds you just heard is Grey's Anatomy making history.

While it may have seemed like a foregone conclusion, especially with star Ellen Pompeo's massive new contract in place, ABC has officially renewed its long-running medical drama for a 15th season. And in doing so, the Shonda Rhimes-created series has become the network's longest-running drama ever. Not only that, but there's now only seven dramas in the history of television that have had more seasons than Grey's!

"Grey's Anatomy has a special place in my heart and millions of viewers feel the same way," Channing Dungey, ABC Entertainment president, said in a statement announcing the historic renewal. "Thanks to fiercely loyal fans who have been on this journey since the beginning, and new generations of viewers who continue to discover the joy and drama of Grey Sloan Memorial, the show is as strong as ever."

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

In its 14th season, Grey's Anatomy ranks as ABC's No. 1 drama among Adults 18-49, ranks among the Top 5 broadcast series on TV, and is tied with network sibling The Good Doctor as the No. 2 broadcast drama. Grey's is improving over this point last season by three percent in total viewers to deliver its most watched season in four years—since the 2013-14 season.

While Grey's will be back for a 15th season, not all of its current cast will be returning with it. Fans were surprised when news broke earlier this year that Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew were being released, with their characters Arizona Robbins and April Kepner being written out after breaking ground in terms of LGBTQ and Christian representation, respectively, on TV.

Along with Pompeo, returning for season 15 will be Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Jesse Williams, Caterina Scorsone as, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary and Giacomo Gianniotti.

Are you relieved that Grey's has been renewed or surprised that it took ABC this long? Sound off in the comments below!

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Grey's Anatomy , ABC , Ellen Pompeo , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Adriana Lima

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Diego Boneta Uses Tip From Tom Cruise to Play Luis Miguel

Scandal, Season 7

Scandal Stars Have a Message for Gladiators Still Not Over That Series Finale

Greys Anatomy, Geena Davis

Grey's Anatomy Is Bringing Back Geena Davis: Has Arizona's Exit Been Revealed?

Scandal

Kerry Washington on How Scandal's Olivia Pope Changed Her

"Scandal" Stars Share Touching Messages to Fans

The Vampire Diaries, Sons of Anarchy, finale

The Best and Worst TV Finales of All Time

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.