Saturday Savings: Shay Mitchell Shines Bright With Under-$100 Boots

Why blend in when you can stand out?!

Shay Mitchell certainly isn't afraid to be bold. Prior to Coachella, the actress-turned-style-influencer partnered with Revolve, who threw their own event, #RevolveFestival during Weekend 1, and demonstrated the epic backdrop of the desert. The former Pretty Little Liars star wore an oversized red turtleneck, aviator sunglasses and metallic silver boots and the contrast was perfect.

From her ensemble, her Tony Bianco Freddie Boots stand out the most with their bright metallic silver hue. They have a high heel, offering a sultry touch and pair well with pretty much anything. We've seen the boots before, as Shanina Shaik has worn the same boots and Hailey Baldwin appeared in the white version last week.