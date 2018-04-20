Backstreet Boys Turn 25: Vote for Their Best Music Video of All Time!

The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
by Johnni Macke | Fri., Apr. 20, 2018 2:49 PM
Backstreet's back, alright! Okay, the Backstreet Boys never really left. In fact, as of today, they've been together for 25 years, which is just insane and we need to commemorate the occasion ASAP.
On Friday (Apr. 20), the famous boy band—which is made up of Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson—celebrated their 25th anniversary with a sweet shout-out to their fans who've been supporting them through bad hair decades, awesome costumes and lots and lots of great music.
"On April 20th, 1993 we became the Backstreet Boys. If you would have told us that 25 years later we would still be making music together, we would have never believed you," the boy band posted on Twitter along with an epic throwback photo. "Thank you #BSBArmy Who's ready for another 25 years? #KTBSPA #BSB25."
After years and years of great music and fun times courtesy of the Backstreet Boys—who just last year headlined a Las Vegas residency show called "Larger Than Life" and still make ladies soon at their yearly Backstreet Boys cruise—fans are still in awe of the group and all they have to offer, and we don't blame them.
In honor of the boy band still killing it in the music and dance department after all this time, we've rounded up their best and most-memorable music videos to celebrate.
Check out the top Backstreet Boys music videos of all time (at least in our opinion) below and cast your vote for which one reigns supreme.
1. "I Want It That Way"
As one of Backstreet Boys' best songs of all time—it's not an opinion, this one is a fact—you know the 1999 track had to make the list. The boys hangout at an airport, have those killer ghost-like dance moves while wearing all white, and sing "I want it that way," making this video a winner for all BSB fans.
2. "Show Me The Meaning of Being Lonely"
The music video of "Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely" is chilling, tells the story of losing someone you love, and pulls at your heartstrings. Plus, the song is just brilliant. You can't tell us you didn't get chills when you first saw Brian in a hospital bed? So intense!
3. "Larger Than Life"
Throughout their career the men who make up Backstreet Boys have definitely been larger than life and the music video for the 1999 track "Larger Than Life" lived up to its title. Its futuristic theme, spaceship location and memorable lyrics made us want to live in a space and date a robot—ideally a Nick Carter robot—and we're not mad about it.
4. "Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)"
Another song that pretty much put Backstreet Boys on the map was "Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)" and its corresponding video was so simple that it just works. Each of your favorite singers gets a close-up in between scenes on a dark basketball court and run-down park and if this doesn't scream ‘90s we don't know what does.
5. "The Call"
Backstreet Boys in a club (stepping out on their girls), talking on their cell phones (one that looks so ancient right now BTW) and channeling their darker side is exactly what you get with "The Call" music video from 2000.
6. "I'll Never Break Your Heart"
OK, if we're being honest, "I'll Never Break Your Heart" has a very, very strange music video. Each of the members of the band are in a random room that has very bizarre decorations, but the song is just so good. Plus, when they sing together you can't deny their star power. PS: note the "sexy" outfits the guys are each sporting in this bad boy.
7. "All I Have To Give"
The colors in this video are so good. Who can forget the white suits with colorful shirts under them that each guy rocked in the "All I Have To Give" video? They had matching fedoras they everyone, yes, everyone wore. You'll love it now just as much as you did back in the day.
8. "Shape of My Heart"
The 2000 song and corresponding music video off of Black & Blue is one of the deeper songs this group has released in their long career. The music video shows what it's like to try and be an actor and its lack of colorful makes you focus on the guys and the lyrics, which is always a good move.
9. "Just Want You To Know"
The costumes (and hair) are so good! This 2005 music video is supposed to take place in the ‘80s and the Backstreet Boys are supposed to be a rock band and you just have to watch it and laugh at its absurdity. It's so bad that it's good and we can't stop watching it.
10. "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)"
Haunted houses, killer dance moves and Halloween-approved costumes? Yes, "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" really did nail it when it came to the boy band's music video style. It had "Thriller"-style moves, epic costumes and a haunting storyline that we will never forget…not that we want to.
Okay, now that you've taken a trip down music video lane, it's time to cast your vote. Which of the Backstreet Boys' music videos reigns supreme?
