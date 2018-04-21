The end came in mid-April. That's when 14-year-old Willow—the last of Queen Elizabeth II's corgis—finally succumbed to cancer.

Since childhood the monarch has owned more than 30 corgis, her infatuation beginning when her father, King George VI, brought Dookie home from a local kennel. And while the queen still has two corgi-dachshund mixes (or "dorgis") in Vulcan and Candy, Willow—who appeared in the James Bond sketch that opened the 2012 Olympics and on the Vanity Fair cover with the Queen in 2016—was her last remaining home-bred Pembrokeshire Welsh pup. In 2015, adviser Monty Roberts told Vanity Fair, she didn't want to add to her pack because "she didn't want to leave any young dog behind. She wanted to put an end to it."