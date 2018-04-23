Rose McGowan Is Striving for Balance as She Continues Her "Life's Work" in New CITIZEN ROSE Promo

by Mona Khalifeh | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 7:00 AM

Rose McGowan is figuring out what's next as her fight against "the monster" continues.

In this new promo for the next chapter of E!'s limited series CITIZEN ROSE, McGowan acknowledges how far she's come, but also knows there's work left to be done.

"I know my contribution, but I haven't been able to figure out how to do my life's work and be my life's work at the same time," she confesses.

Regardless of the twists and turns her journey may take, the actress turned activist is pushing forward.

"The only way forward is forward. I just don't know where forward is going," McGowan insists. "I figure no explorer ever did, right?"

See McGowan explore what's next in the promo above before CITIZEN ROSE returns on May 17th.

Part two of CITIZEN ROSE premieres Thursday, May 17 at 10 p.m., only on E!

