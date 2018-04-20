"For all of those out there dealing with a Scandal Over hangover, I would suggest maybe having another sip of wine, watching the show one more time, and just remember that all good things...It's a good thing. It's a good thing."

We may have reached the end of the road, Gladiators, but for those of you still mourning the conclusion of Scandal, E! News has your back. Knowing that we'd all be just completely bereft with grief over having to finally say goodbye to Olivia Pope and Associates for good, we had Shonda Rhimes and the stars of the long-running ABC series share some words of wisdom and comfort—including the ones from Joe Morton, aka Papa Pope, up above—to get us all through these dark times.