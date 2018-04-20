Rachel Weisz, Eva Longoria and More Pregnant Stars Over 40

Richie Buxo/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock
Rachel Weisz is pregnant!
The Oscar-winning actress revealed in a New York Times interview, published Friday, that she's expecting her first child with husband Daniel Craig.
"I'll be showing soon," the 48-year-old star shared. "Daniel and I are so happy. We're going to have a little human. We can't wait to meet him or her. It's all such a mystery."
Weisz also has an 11-year-old son, Henry, with her ex, director Darren Aronofsky.
The actress joins a list of women having babies in their 40s. It was just months ago that Eva Longoria, 43, revealed that she's expecting her first child with husband Jose Bastón.
In celebration of the exciting baby news, let's take a look at all of the celebs who are having or have had kids in their 40s:
Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Rachel Weisz
The actress revealed that she and husband of seven years, Daniel Craig, are expecting their first child together.
"Daniel and I are so happy. We're going to have a little human. We can't wait to meet him or her," she told the NYT on April 20.
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Eva Longoria
Eva, 43, is currently expecting her first child with husband Jose Bastón.
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
Tori Spelling
The actress gave birth to her fifth child with husband Dean McDermott in March 2017 at the age of 43.
Audra McDonald
The six-time Tony winner attributed "tap dancing during perimenopause" for getting pregnant with her second child, and first with hubby Will Swenson, at 45 while starring on Broadway in Shuffle Along.
Janet Jackson
After stopping her Unbreakable Tour, the "All for You" singer found out she was pregnant with her first child at 49.
John Parra/Getty Images for Estee Lauder
Eva Mendes
The actress gave birth to her second child with Ryan Gosling in 2016 at age 42.
Gwen Stefani
At 43 years old, the No Doubt singer announced she was expecting her third child with ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Rachel Zoe
Get ready for another fashionable baby! The celebrity stylist and designer announced she was expecting baby No. 2 at the age of 41.
Photographer Group / Splash News
Halle Berry
The Oscar winner welcomed daughter Nahla at 41. Five years later, Berry gave birth to a second child in Los Angeles.
Kelly Preston
The actress welcomed a "miracle" baby with John Travolta at the age of 48.
Brooke Shields
Hannah Montana's TV mom gave birth to her second child in 2006 at the age of 41.
Palace Lee, PacificCoastNews.com
Madonna
The "Material Girl" singer was five days shy of her 42nd birthday when she welcomed her second son in 2000. She would later adopt two more children before she turned 50.
PatrickMcMullan.com via AP Images
Tina Fey
At 41 years old, the 30 Rock star gave birth to her and hubby Jeff Richmond's second daughter, Penelope Athena.
Mariah Carey
Having babies at 41 appears to be a trend in Hollywood! The former American Idol judge gave birth to twins at the special age.
Lisa O'Connor/ZUMApress.com
Marcia Cross
Almost a month before her 45th birthday, the Desperate Housewives star welcomed not one but two adorable little ones.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Julianne Moore
The Crazy, Stupid, Love star gave birth to her second child in 2002 when she was 42.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Salma Hayek
The Savages star joined the ranks of Hollywood's hottest moms when she was 41. She welcomed daughter Valentina with billionaire hubby François-Henri Pinault.
David Becker/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman
The Oscar winner gave birth to her first daughter with Keith Urban in 2008 when she was 41. The couple's second child arrived via surrogate in 2010.
Courtesy of SPE; Inc./Eric Charbonneau
Susan Sarandon
The actress had two children in her 40s: One in 1989 when she was 43 and another in 1992 when she was 46.
NEXT GALLERY: Red Carpet Baby Bumps
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.