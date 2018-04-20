Proof That the Avengers Cast Is Having Way More Fun Than You Right Now

The cast of Avengers: Infinity War is having a blast right now touring all over the world to promote the newest Marvel movie and we are officially jealous.

As you are sitting at your desk trying to make it through the week, or possibly studying for your next big test, the Avengers: Infinity War cast—which is pretty much just most of Hollywood's hottest male stars—is traveling to places you've only dreamed of for their international press tour.

That means hunks like Tom Holland (as Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Robert Downey Jr. (as Tony Stark/Iron Man), Karen Gillan (as Nebula), Tom Hiddleston (as Loki), Mark Ruffalo (as Bruce Banner/Hulk) and more have been promoting it like crazy and having a blast while doing so. We're talking selfies with fans, red carpet reunions and so much more fun.

Scroll through our gallery below to see what your favorite superheroes—uh, we mean actors—have been doing while touring the world for the Marvel flick. Then vote in our poll to decide which Avengers star is having the most fun on their press tour!

Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, Tom Hiddleston, Mark Ruffalo

Courtesy of Disney

Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, Tom Hiddleston & Mark Ruffalo (Shanghai)

Ready for some exclusive footage?

Joe Russo, Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Russo

Isaac Hu

Joe Russo, Robert Downey Jr. & Anthony Russo (Shanghai)

Fans surround the trio on the red carpet.

Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston

Isaac Hu

Mark Ruffalo & Tom Hiddleston (Shanghai)

Ruffalo is low-key a big fan of Loki.

Tom Holland, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., Tom Hiddleston

Courtesy of Disney

Tom Holland, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr. & Tom Hiddleston (Shanghai)

Roll out the red carpet for Marvel's MVPs!

Tom Holland

Courtesy of Disney

Tom Holland (Shanghai)

Peter Parker is quite the shutterbug.

Joe Russo, Tom Holland, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., Tom Hiddleston, Anthony Russo

Courtesy of Disney

Joe Russo, Tom Holland, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., Tom Hiddleston & Anthony Russo (Shanghai)

Shanghai Disneyland has the best meet and greets.

George Tanasijevich, Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr., Mahesh Samat, Trinh Tran

George Tanasijevich, Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr., Mahesh Samat & Trinh Tran (Singapore)

Keep Thanos out of Asia!

Karen Gillan

Karen Gillan (Singapore)

Nebula looks out of this world.

Bobby Tonelli, Joe Russo, Benedict Cumberbatch, Karen Gillan, Robert Downey Jr., Trinh Tran, Nikki Muller

Bobby Tonelli, Joe Russo, Benedict Cumberbatch, Karen Gillan, Robert Downey Jr., Trinh Tran & Nikki Muller (Singapore)

Who's ready for an exclusive sneak peek?

Benedict Cumberbatch

Benedict Cumberbatch (Singapore)

There's nothing strange about Doctor Strange taking a selfie with fans.

Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. (Singapore)

Tony Stark doesn't like to be handed things.

Gaku Sano, Junpei Mizobata, Tom Holland, Anthony Russo

Koki Nagahama/Getty Images for Disney

Gaku Sano, Junpei Mizobata, Tom Holland & Anthony Russo (Tokyo)

Avengers assemble!

Tom Holland

Koki Nagahama/Getty Images for Disney

Tom Holland (Tokyo)

Peter Parker is a long way from Queens.

Anthony Russo

Koki Nagahama/Getty Images for Disney

Anthony Russo (Tokyo)

Now the director knows what it feels like to be a superhero.

Robert Downey Jr., Benedict Cumberbatch, Joe Russo

Robert Downey Jr., Benedict Cumberbatch & Joe Russo (Singapore)

Got questions? Tony Stark's got answers!

Trinh Tran, Robert Downey Jr., Karen Gillan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Joe Russo

Trinh Tran, Robert Downey Jr., Karen Gillan, Benedict Cumberbatch & Joe Russo (Singapore)

Another day, another photo op!

Karen Gillan

Karen Gillan (Singapore)

The actress loves her fans.

Tom Hiddleston

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Tom Hiddleston (Seoul)

Loki gets down with some cosplayers on the red carpet.

Pom Klementieff

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Pom Klementieff (Seoul)

Mantis has the ability to make people happy...and so does the actress.

Benedict Cumberbatch

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Benedict Cumberbatch (Seoul)

Where's the Cloak of Levitation when you need it?

Pom Klementieff, Tom Hiddleston, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Pom Klementieff, Tom Hiddleston, Benedict Cumberbatch & Tom Holland (Seoul)

It's all about Peter Parker!

Tom Holland

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Tom Holland (Seoul)

The actor's spidey senses are tingling at a photo call.

Tom Hiddleston, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Pom Klementieff

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Pom Klementieff, Tom Hiddleston, Benedict Cumberbatch & Tom Holland (Seoul)

Keep your eyes peeled for Thanos!

Letitia Wright, Tom Holland

StillMoving.net

Letitia Wright & Tom Holland (London)

The actress (in Louis Vuitton) pals around with Peter Parker onstage.

Benedict Cumberbatch

StillMoving.net

Benedict Cumberbatch (London)

Seeing sparks! Doctor Strange makes quite an entrance.

Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

Anthony Russo & Joe Russo (London)

During a Q&A session, the directing duo divulges details about the blockbuster.

Sebastian Stan

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

Sebastian Stan (London)

Bucky Barnes sure looks different without his long hair and metal arm!

Tom Hiddleston

StillMoving.net

Tom Hiddleston (London)

In case you forgot, Loki does have the ability to multiply.

Joe Russo, Sebastian Stan, Tom Hiddleston, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Letitia Wright, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hiddleston

StillMoving.net

Cast & Directors (London)

Joe Russo, Sebastian Stan, Tom Hiddleston, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Letitia Wright, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hiddleston and Anthony Russo squeeze in for a group photo on the red carpet.

Elizabeth Olsen

StillMoving.net

Elizabeth Olsen (London)

The actress steps out in an Alexandre Vauthier dress.

Paul Bettany

StillMoving.net

Paul Bettany (London)

The actor is a vision in civilian clothes. (Get it?)

Mark Ruffalo, Joe Russo

Gonzalo Rocha López

Mark Ruffalo & Joe Russo (Mexico City)

Mark Ruffalo

Gonzalo Rocha López

Mark Ruffalo (Mexico City)

You wouldn't like him when he's angry.

Mark Ruffalo

Gonzalo Rocha López

Mark Ruffalo (Mexico City)

The actor answers questions about Bruce Banner/Hulk during a Q&A session.

Chris Pratt

Andrè Veloso

Chris Pratt (São Paulo)

Star-Lord snaps a selfie with moderators and fans in Brazil.

Chris Pratt

Mauricio Santana /Getty Images for Marvel Studios

Chris Pratt (São Paulo)

The actor poses without his fellow Guardians of the Galaxy on the red carpet.

Avengers: Infinity War Press Tour
Which Avengers star is having the most fun touring the world to promote the flick?
