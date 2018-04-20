by Johnni Macke | Fri., Apr. 20, 2018 1:39 PM
The cast of Avengers: Infinity War is having a blast right now touring all over the world to promote the newest Marvel movie and we are officially jealous.
As you are sitting at your desk trying to make it through the week, or possibly studying for your next big test, the Avengers: Infinity War cast—which is pretty much just most of Hollywood's hottest male stars—is traveling to places you've only dreamed of for their international press tour.
That means hunks like Tom Holland (as Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Robert Downey Jr. (as Tony Stark/Iron Man), Karen Gillan (as Nebula), Tom Hiddleston (as Loki), Mark Ruffalo (as Bruce Banner/Hulk) and more have been promoting it like crazy and having a blast while doing so. We're talking selfies with fans, red carpet reunions and so much more fun.
Scroll through our gallery below to see what your favorite superheroes—uh, we mean actors—have been doing while touring the world for the Marvel flick. Then vote in our poll to decide which Avengers star is having the most fun on their press tour!
Fans surround the trio on the red carpet.
Roll out the red carpet for Marvel's MVPs!
Shanghai Disneyland has the best meet and greets.
Keep Thanos out of Asia!
Who's ready for an exclusive sneak peek?
There's nothing strange about Doctor Strange taking a selfie with fans.
Avengers assemble!
Now the director knows what it feels like to be a superhero.
Got questions? Tony Stark's got answers!
Another day, another photo op!
Loki gets down with some cosplayers on the red carpet.
Mantis has the ability to make people happy...and so does the actress.
Where's the Cloak of Levitation when you need it?
It's all about Peter Parker!
The actor's spidey senses are tingling at a photo call.
Keep your eyes peeled for Thanos!
The actress (in Louis Vuitton) pals around with Peter Parker onstage.
Seeing sparks! Doctor Strange makes quite an entrance.
During a Q&A session, the directing duo divulges details about the blockbuster.
Bucky Barnes sure looks different without his long hair and metal arm!
Joe Russo, Sebastian Stan, Tom Hiddleston, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Letitia Wright, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hiddleston and Anthony Russo squeeze in for a group photo on the red carpet.
The actor answers questions about Bruce Banner/Hulk during a Q&A session.
The actor poses without his fellow Guardians of the Galaxy on the red carpet.
