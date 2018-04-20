by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Apr. 20, 2018 6:00 PM
These A-list ladies are supporting each other through it all!
Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston may seem like a random pairing, but don't get it twisted, because these ladies have been by each others side for a long time. The two originally met during a chance encounter at an awards show, and since they have the same manager, it makes sense they would continue to cross paths.
They've done everything from publicly supporting each other's projects to having pizza night's at Jen's house. The only thing left to do is work together! For now we can only dream of that collaboration. How have these two kept their friendship strong while working in Hollywood?
Watch the video above for more of their sweet bond!
