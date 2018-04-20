The Surprising Place Olivia Wilde Wears Cannabis Oil

by Diana Nguyen | Fri., Apr. 20, 2018 12:18 PM

As Snoop Dogg would say, "today's the day to blaze up."

If, however, legally partaking in 4:20 celebrations is not your thing, there's an alternative approach to cannabis consumption even Hollywood's most fashionable will approve: CBD oil. The cannabis-derived, nonpsychoactive (as in, you won't feel any high here) ingredient has become a popular trend in the beauty industry in recent years. CBD oil is said to help with pain relief, anxiety and even contain anti-inflammatory and anti-acne properties.

In fact, one A-list stylist uses it as a red carpet trick to soothe achy, stiletto-bound feet. In January, The New York Times' Bee Shapiro reported that Karla Welch, stylist to stars like Olivia Wilde, Ruth Negga and Katy Perry, applies Lord Jones CBD lotion to her clients' feet before they walk a big event.

Photos

Celeb-Inspired Spring 2018 Denim Trends You Need to Try Now

"It's perfect for long nights in high heels," the stylist told The NYT. "All my girls love it, and bottles live in my styling kit."

Olivia also used CBD oil to soothe her performance aches after working on Broadway. Thanks to beauty industry marketing, the ingredient has become more accessible. Renown facialist Ildi Pekar, who treats the visages of Miranda Kerr, Irina Shayk and other supermodels, produces a 100 percent natural Repair Serum infused with CBD oil. Today, to commemorate 4:20, Milk Makeup just launched a Kush Mascara that touts the ingredient.

You know what they say: Those who can't do…wear it.

National Hemp Day or not, would you try this ingredient?

