Hayley Orrantia is receiving some much-needed validation from the other side.

Hayley breaks down after getting a heartfelt message from her grandma in this clip from Wednesday's Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.

"It looks like this person took the steps to try to kind of repress the fact that they were slipping mentally and that comes in. Do you know who that is?" Tyler Henry asks.

"My nana had Alzheimer's and that was her ring that you were holding," Hayley confirms.

Tyler goes on to give The Goldbergs actress a message about her nana's last moments.

"She suddenly had a couple moments of being completely there and then it slipped, but there's this feeling of wanting it to be known that that was this person's last way of trying to just say, 'I'm here and I'm always gonna be with you,'" Tyler reveals.