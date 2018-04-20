Wherever the party is happening this weekend, the lights will be flashing and the bass thumping in honor of Avicii.

The EDM world lost one of its biggest stars of the past decade today when the Swedish-born DJ and producer was found dead in Muscat, Oman. He was only 28 and, while he had announced in 2016 that he was done touring, having suffered health setbacks and feeling the effects of what he deemed a "toxic" lifestyle, the young man—born Tim Bergling—was still making music. In fact, he was just nominated for Top Dance/Electronic Album for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

He tweeted his thanks on Tuesday.

"WE ALL REACH A POINT IN OUR LIVES AND CAREERS WHERE WE UNDERSTAND WHAT MATTERS THE MOST TO US," read the last statement on his website.

"For me it's creating music. That is what I live for, what I feel I was born to do. Last year I quit performing live, and many of you thought that was it. But the end of live never meant the end of Avicii or my music. Instead, I went back to the place where it all made sense – the studio.