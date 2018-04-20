Jennifer Garner Slays the Carpool Lane in Her Daughter's Scarf

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Apr. 20, 2018 11:08 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Jennifer Garner

Splash News

Jennifer Garner just took carpool style to the next level with a little help from her daughter, Seraphina Affleck.

This morning, the mom-of-three posted a photo of her dropping off her children at school wearing a mom uniform—leggings and sweatshirt—and a massive three-toned scarf.

"When your nine year old weaves a 12ft long scarf on a peg loom for your birthday present, you'd better #werk," the actress captioned her Instagram post. 

And, she did werk it with large sunglasses, water and coffee in hand. 

To show her beaming mom pride online, where she has been highly engaged with her fanbase, she hashtagged the post "#FashionFriday," "#ProudMom" and "#theCarpoolIsMyRunway."

Photos

Jennifer Garner's Best Looks

The Camping star celebrated her 46th birthday on April 17th, and it was filled with humor. First, she turned herself into a meme, sharing humor and gratitude for her doting fans.

"I'm having the best birthday and so much of it is because of all of you," she said. "Thank you for the birthday love!"

Then, she turned slayed in the carpool lane rocking the present that her youngest daughter clearly worked very hard on. 

Laughter, family and massive scarves—Jennifer is celebrating forty-six in all of the right ways!

RELATED ARTICLE: Olivia Munn Celebrates Nature With an Epic Spring Outfit

RELATED ARTICLE: Amal Clooney Wears a Lingerie-Inspired Top Like a Class Act

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Garner , Style Collective , Top Stories , Fashion , Life/Style
Latest News
John Legend

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Cardi B, OffSet

Could This Be the Wedding Dress Cardi B Wears Down the Aisle?

EDM Stars Pay Tribute to Avicii After His Death

Allison Mack

Smallville Star Allison Mack Arrested and Charged With Sex Trafficking

Rachel Weisz, Daniel Craig

Rachel Weisz, Eva Longoria and More Pregnant Stars Over 40

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton to Give Birth ''Any Minute:'' Inside Her Final Days of Pregnancy

Tom Holland, Avengers: Infinity War, Shanghai

Proof That the Avengers Cast Is Having Way More Fun Than You Right Now

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.