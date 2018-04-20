DJ Avicii Dead at 28

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Avicii has passed away at the age of 28.
The Swedish DJ's rep confirmed the sad news to E! News on Friday.
"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii," the statement reads. "He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."
Avicii had just been nominated for a 2018 Billboard Music Award on Tuesday.
"Thanks for the nomination! @billboard #BBMAS," he tweeted in response to the announcement earlier this week.
He last posted on Instagram on April 4, captioning a post of himself walking in a house, "It's always sunny in California."
After his death was announced on Friday, stars took to social media to react to the heartbreaking news.
"Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x," Calvin Harris tweeted.
"my sincerest and most heartfelt condolences to the friends, fans and families of @Avicii :( Banter aside, nobody can deny what he has accomplished and done for modern dance music and im very proud of him," deadmau5 tweeted.
