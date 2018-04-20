BREAKING!

DJ Avicii Dead at 28

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Apr. 20, 2018 10:36 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
DJ Avicii

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Avicii has passed away at the age of 28.

The Swedish DJ's rep confirmed the sad news to E! News on Friday.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii," the statement reads. "He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."

Avicii had just been nominated for a 2018 Billboard Music Award on Tuesday.

"Thanks for the nomination! @billboard #BBMAS," he tweeted in response to the announcement earlier this week.

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

He last posted on Instagram on April 4, captioning a post of himself walking in a house, "It's always sunny in California."

After his death was announced on Friday, stars took to social media to react to the heartbreaking news.

"Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x," Calvin Harris tweeted.

"my sincerest and most heartfelt condolences to the friends, fans and families of @Avicii :( Banter aside, nobody can deny what he has accomplished and done for modern dance music and im very proud of him," deadmau5 tweeted.

Breaking news, more to come...

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Avicii , Death , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kerry Washington

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Rachel Weisz Is Expecting First Child With Daniel Craig

Kevin McHale

Glee's Kevin McHale Comes Out...With Help From Ariana Grande

Scandal

Kerry Washington on How Scandal's Olivia Pope Changed Her

Carrie Underwood

Split Rumors, Fears and a Freak Accident: How Carrie Underwood Emerged From Her Toughest Year Yet

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles

Prince Charles Named Commonwealth Leader After Queen Elizabeth II's Endorsement

Jeff Perry, Scandal

Scandal's Series Finale Originally Had a Very Different Ending for Cyrus

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.