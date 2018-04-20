DJ Avicii Dead at 28

Avicii has passed away at the age of 28.

The Swedish DJ's rep confirmed the sad news to E! News on Friday.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii," the statement reads. "He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."

Avicii had just been nominated for a 2018 Billboard Music Award on Tuesday.

"Thanks for the nomination! @billboard #BBMAS," he tweeted in response to the announcement earlier this week.