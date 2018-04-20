Kerry Washington on How Scandal's Olivia Pope Changed Her

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Apr. 20, 2018 10:08 AM
When you've played a character as iconic as Olivia Pope for seven seasons, she's bound to rub off on you. Kerry Washington said she's been changed by Scandal's Gladiator in white.
"I think playing Olivia has really taught me a lot about resilience and about strength, about courage. I think her fearlessness has really helped me to face a lot of adventures in life that I'm not sure I would have otherwise," Washington told E! News.
Series creator Shonda Rhimes has been changed too, but by working with Washington.
"It's funny. We were just talking about something and I just leaned over and I said to her, ‘You have no idea how much I've learned from you.' She looked at me like I was crazy," Rhimes told us.
ABC
"And it's interesting because we had such a close relationship that I'm not even sure I can enumerate all the things that I learned from her…I think I would still be a very introverted, shy person if it weren't for Kerry. She's helped me come out of my shell in many, many ways," Rhimes continued.
Scandal wrapped up its seven-season run with Olivia Pope getting a happy ending…of sorts. She was finally free of Washington, DC and politics to do whatever she may like…and it was left vague like that. The series ended with two young African-American girls looking at a portrait of Olivia Pope in the National Portrait Gallery. Was it for Olivia Pope's past actions, or future…as president? What does it mean? That's a secret Rhimes will likely never tell.
However, Washington said, "You know what? If Shonda Rhimes is satisfied, I'm satisfied."
Watch the video above to hear more from Washington, including if she got any of Olivia Pope's bags.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!