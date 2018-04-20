Kim Kardashian Makes Out With Kanye West at Kourtney's Birthday Party

Snapchat
by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Apr. 20, 2018 7:25 AM
Snapchat
There was love in the air at Kourtney Kardashian's birthday party.
In honor of the reality star's 39th birthday, Kourt's famous sisters and best friends helped her party the night away on Thursday, complete with multiple cakes, plenty of music and—as could be expected—an array of snaps.
Thanks to Snapchat, fans could follow along with the festivities as Kim Kardashian chronicled the night on her account. There was Kris Jenner, who presented her firstborn with a heartfelt speech as she addressed the crowd with a cigarette in one hand and a glass in the other.
"You taught me how to be a mom. You taught me how to love. You taught me what being a mom was all about and you were the first," the matriarch told her daughter. "I love you more than life itself. You don't even understand how much I love and adore you."
Kendall Jenner, Stephanie Shepherd, Larsa Pippen and sisters Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq were all in attendance and in the mood to celebrate.
Happy birthday Kourtney 🎉🎊@kimkardashian #kimkardashian
A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on
🎂🎉 @kimkardashian #kimkardashian
A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on
Kris Li Turn Up 😂🥂🎊🍾🎉 @kimkardashian @kimkardashian
A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on
At one point, Kim gave fans a glimpse of husband Kanye Westas she sat down on his lap and planted a few kisses on her rapper beau after asking him what he wanted to do next. The sweetness continued with three cakes for Kourtney, including a white one decorated with flowers, a unicorn cake with a rainbow interior and a floral bunt cake.
No party would be complete without a few smooth moves. The bevy of ladies were feeling the beat as "Despacito" blasted in the background. Kris most notably got her groove on while sandwiched between Malika and Khadijah.
"Get it girls!" Kim shouted to her mom and friends.
it's safe to say there was fun had by all! Happy Birthday, Kourtney!
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!