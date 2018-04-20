Kim Kardashian Makes Out With Kanye West at Kourtney's Birthday Party

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Apr. 20, 2018 7:25 AM

There was love in the air at Kourtney Kardashian's birthday party. 

In honor of the reality star's 39th birthday, Kourt's famous sisters and best friends helped her party the night away on Thursday, complete with multiple cakes, plenty of music and—as could be expected—an array of snaps. 

Thanks to Snapchat, fans could follow along with the festivities as Kim Kardashian chronicled the night on her account. There was Kris Jenner, who presented her firstborn with a heartfelt speech as she addressed the crowd with a cigarette in one hand and a glass in the other.

"You taught me how to be a mom. You taught me how to love. You taught me what being a mom was all about and you were the first," the matriarch told her daughter. "I love you more than life itself. You don't even understand how much I love and adore you."

Kendall JennerStephanie ShepherdLarsa Pippen and sisters Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq were all in attendance and in the mood to celebrate. 

Kourtney Kardashian's Best Looks

At one point, Kim gave fans a glimpse of husband Kanye Westas she sat down on his lap and planted a few kisses on her rapper beau after asking him what he wanted to do next. The sweetness continued with three cakes for Kourtney, including a white one decorated with flowers, a unicorn cake with a rainbow interior and a floral bunt cake. 

No party would be complete without a few smooth moves. The bevy of ladies were feeling the beat as "Despacito" blasted in the background. Kris most notably got her groove on while sandwiched between Malika and Khadijah. 

"Get it girls!" Kim shouted to her mom and friends. 

it's safe to say there was fun had by all! Happy Birthday, Kourtney!

