EXCLUSIVE!

Kourtney Kardashian Sizzles in Nude Shoot for V Magazine

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Apr. 20, 2018 6:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kourtney Kardashian

Greg Swales for V Magazine

Kourtney Kardashian is looking pretty in pink—and not much else. 

The 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posed nude for the most recent issue of V Magazineand E! News has the exclusive first look. Kourtney draped a hot pink jacket by Strateas Carlucci over her shoulder and butt and modeled rings by Jennifer Fisher.

However, this wasn't her only look to make the magazine. The reality star also modeled a burgundy, off-the-shoulder leather dress by Zeynep Arcay. The mother of three kept her tresses down and damp for the shoot and modeled a light pink lip.

The shoot celebrated the new KOURT X KYLIE cosmetics collection for Kylie Jenner's makeup brand.

"My sisters and I are known for the way we use makeup and our different looks, so it makes total sense to all of us when our style begins to evolve to the next thing," Kourtney told the magazine. "What I tend to prefer in my everyday style feels more natural and understated, but I love when I have the opportunity to play with makeup and have fun with it. I think this shoot using my collab with Kylie was the perfect situation to try some new stuff. I've lately been in a sort of mood to try more things with makeup and hair, and I personally have even more fun with it when I have a reason."

Why Kourtney Kardashian Is Now Her Realest Ever at Age 39

Kourtney Kardashian

Greg Swales for V Magazine

Kylie was clearly excited to have her sister model the new products.

"I'm so happy that Kourt is showcasing our collection in a unique way with V Magazine!" the 20-year-old makeup mogul added.

Kourtney isn't the first family member to collaborate with Kylie for her makeup collection. Kim Kardashian also worked with her younger sister on the KKW x Kylie collection and Khloe Kardashian partnered with Kylie for the Koko Kollection. Kylie even created a collection inspired by her daughter Stormi Webster.

The oldest Kardashian sibling, who recently celebrated her 39th birthday, announced the collaboration earlier this week. 

"KOURT X KYLIE 4/24," she wrote on Instagram. "I am so excited to announce my collaboration with @kyliejenner. We have been working on this for a year...3 mini eyeshadow palettes and 3 lips..I am wearing Matcha on my eyes and RAD on my lips. Happy Birthday to me!"

To read more about the collection, visit V Magazine.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kourtney Kardashian , Kylie Jenner , Beauty , Fashion , Exclusives , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Queen Elizabeth, Justin Trudeau, CHOGM 2018

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Kourtney Kardashian

You've Probably Never Heard of Kourtney Kardashian's Acne-Fighting Foundation

Clean Beauty, Emma Watson

The Unstoppable Rise of Clean Beauty and the Celebs Betting Their Careers on the Movement: An Insider's Look

ESC: Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried's Makeup Artist Shares How to Achieve Breakout-Free Skin

4 Celebs Rocking Crystal Eyes at Coachella 2018

ESC: Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha Used This $4 Hairspray to Keep Her Faux Bob in Place

Miranda Lambert, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018

Miranda Lambert's Nude Lips at 2018 ACM Awards Involved a $2 Product

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.