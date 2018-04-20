Kourtney Kardashian Sizzles in Nude Shoot for V Magazine

Kourtney Kardashian is looking pretty in pink—and not much else.

The 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posed nude for the most recent issue of V Magazine—and E! News has the exclusive first look. Kourtney draped a hot pink jacket by Strateas Carlucci over her shoulder and butt and modeled rings by Jennifer Fisher.

However, this wasn't her only look to make the magazine. The reality star also modeled a burgundy, off-the-shoulder leather dress by Zeynep Arcay. The mother of three kept her tresses down and damp for the shoot and modeled a light pink lip.

The shoot celebrated the new KOURT X KYLIE cosmetics collection for Kylie Jenner's makeup brand.

"My sisters and I are known for the way we use makeup and our different looks, so it makes total sense to all of us when our style begins to evolve to the next thing," Kourtney told the magazine. "What I tend to prefer in my everyday style feels more natural and understated, but I love when I have the opportunity to play with makeup and have fun with it. I think this shoot using my collab with Kylie was the perfect situation to try some new stuff. I've lately been in a sort of mood to try more things with makeup and hair, and I personally have even more fun with it when I have a reason."