It was time for Scandal's "bad brother" to get a dose of his own medicine.

While the hit ABC series may be freshly over, the wounds of Josh Malina's pranks may take years to heal. Not to fret—Jimmy Kimmelfigured out a way to get a bit even.

As revealed in Thursday night's interview with the entire cast, Malina is known for his tricky antics on set and pretty much everyone has fallen victim to them. Well, with the help of fellow prankster Kimmel, Malina's co-stars were able to get a taste of sweet revenge when the late-night host concocted a plan to make the actor think he killed a woman.

The setup was simple—after Tony Goldwynand Joe Morton surprised a family watching the show for a segment on Good Morning America, Kimmel enlisted the help of Katie Lowes as his accomplice to do another segment for the morning show with Malina...except for Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"It is not for Good Morning America. It's for Good Night America," Kimmel quipped behind the scenes. With Kimmel, Guillermo and Cousin Sal watching on monitors in a nearby garage, Lowes and Malina arrived to a house at night, where a fake GMA producer met them with instructions. With Lowes playing along, Malina was instructed to shoot off a confetti gun when he walked inside.