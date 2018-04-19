Tristan Thompson Leaves Cleveland One Week After Birth of His Daughter With Khloe Kardashian

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Apr. 19, 2018 7:54 PM

Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson is taking off. 

The NBA star was all smiles as he boarded the Cleveland Cavaliers' team plane on Thursday, which is headed to Indiana for Game 3 of their playoff series against the Pacers. His departure comes one week after Khloe Kardashian gave birth to their first child together, True Thompson

It's unclear whether or not Thompson will get any playing time during tomorrow's matchup, as he was benched during Wednesday night's game. Meanwhile, this marks the first time the 27-year-old has presumably left Khloe and his newborn daughter's side since he was accused of cheating on the E! reality star. Some of Thompson's alleged indiscretions with various women surfaced in several photos and videos published last week. 

Despite putting on a united front for True's birth announcement, sources say Khloe and Tristan's future remains in limbo.  

Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy Journey: A Timeline

"Khloe and Tristan don't have much to do with each other. She's very angry with him and rightfully so," a source told E! News. "At the same time, she does want her daughter to spend time with her dad. So, she isn't denying him that chance. But, she is cold with Tristan and keeping contact to a minimum. Tristan doesn't think Khloe will ever forgive him, but that's yet to be determined."

But according to another insider, "Khloe wants True to have a father and very much still loves Tristan... Khloe really wants to try and forgive him, and make it work, but doesn't know how she will be able to do that."

For now, it's reported that Khloe and True are still in Cleveland while mom Kris Jenner as well as sisters Kim KardashianKourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jennerhave since returned home to Los Angeles.

