Anna Faris is doubling down on her commitment to Chris Pratt and their family.

One day after the Jurassic World actor spoke publicly about their divorce for the first time, Anna is responding to his remarks in an interview with SiriusXM's Hits 1 in Hollywood.

From the Mom star's perspective, "We have a great friendship, we really do and we always have. And it's always tough to envision your future as one thing, but I think there is a lot of love. And in what we do there is so much [unpredictability.]"

Pratt previously admitted that while "divorce sucks," he and Anna are "kind to one another" for the sake of their 5-year-old son, Jack.