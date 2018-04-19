Anna Faris Reveals the Important Lesson She Learned From Divorcing Chris Pratt

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Apr. 19, 2018 6:28 PM

Anna Faris is doubling down on her commitment to Chris Pratt and their family. 

One day after the Jurassic World actor spoke publicly about their divorce for the first time, Anna is responding to his remarks in an interview with SiriusXM's Hits 1 in Hollywood.

From the Mom star's perspective, "We have a great friendship, we really do and we always have. And it's always tough to envision your future as one thing, but I think there is a lot of love. And in what we do there is so much [unpredictability.]"

Pratt previously admitted that while "divorce sucks," he and Anna are "kind to one another" for the sake of their 5-year-old son, Jack

Photos

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt on Marriage and Family

Anna Faris, Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Premiere

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Looking toward the future, Faris said she plans to keep her romantic life away from the public eye. The 41-year-old actress is currently dating Michael Barrett, though she's yet to discuss their relationship in interviews or on social media. 

As Anna put it, "I think it's a lesson learned a little bit in terms of keeping relationships a little more private, potentially, even though I pride myself on being a pretty open person. But, I don't know, it's tough when you're under the scrutiny."

Anna also shared what it means to maintain her independence, reflecting, "I think it means valuing yourself. I was such an insecure kid that if anybody [was] remotely attracted liked me I was just completely smitten. Like, I can't believe the popular guy likes me. I think my mom was always trying to reiterate: Value yourself, value yourself. We talk about that on the podcast a lot, about how women tend to not have strong egos as men and don't really prioritize themselves."

In August 2017, Chris and Anna announced they were "legally separating." They filed for divorce at the end of last year.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

