What's better than one major red carpet look? Two stunning ensembles worn by best friends. Michelle Williams walked the red carpet with BEF Busy Philipps at the I Feel Pretty premiere this week, wearing a black Louis Vuitton dress with a plunging neckline. While it was an ever-so-chic look, it was comparatively subdued next to Busy's sparkling strapless Christian Siriano gown and vibrant hair and nails. Michelle's frock was complementary, never taking away attention from Busy but also coordinated perfectly for photo ops. It created a clean, modern juxtaposition to a super-feminine look. Attention all stars: This is how you do red carpet couple style!

The dynamic duo wasn't the only great moment in the week in fashion. To see the best dressed stars, keep scrolling. And don't forget to vote for your favorite look below!

Splash News



Tracee Ellis Ross A woman after our own heart! Whether she's wearing Birkenstocks off camera or pink Christian Loutboutins on set, the Blackish actress knows how to accessorize an all-white ensemble.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images



Thandie Newton This printed pantsuit the actress wore to HBO's Westworld Season 2 premiere is exactly what we should be seeing more of on a red carpet.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images



Alicia Keys The singer looked radiant as per usual, appearing in her no-makeup makeup look, but it was her Calvin Klein spring 2018 dress paired with cropped pants and heeled mules that really stole the show.

Article continues below

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Moroccanoil



Naomi Watts The Australian actress was beaming (seriously, look at her skin!) at Moroccanoil's Color Complete Collection launch party in New York.

Splash News



Giuliana Rancic E!'s Live from the Red Carpet host looked like spring incarnate.

MediaPunch / BACKGRID



Kerry Washington The Scandal star looked like a throwback barbie in a multi-hued, houndstooth dress at Eva Longoria's Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony luncheon in Beverly Hills.

Article continues below

JNI/Star Max/GC Images



Emily Blunt There's something darkly romantic about the A Quiet Place actress' floral Prada dress, and we're into it.