We're just a few hours away from the end of one of TV's biggest shows, and based on what we heard from star Katie Lowes, our emotions are going to be all over the place.

Lowes sat down with E! News this morning after a visit to E!'s Daily Pop to chat about tonight's series finale, and she gave us more descriptions of the finale than we could even keep up with, so we've compiled them all here...or you can watch the video above.

1. "It's so satisfying is what I can say about the finale."

2. "It's everything you've ever loved about Scandal. It's the twists, the turns, the ups, the downs, the OMG moments that you've come to love, and also the fired up, makes you feel very fired up and passionate."

3. "You will get some happy endings, you will get some very much not happy endings."