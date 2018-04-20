In fact, Aniston has tossed the gloves aside in recent years in taking the paparazzi to task for their invasive ways, and the media at large for its often unfair, judgmental portrayals of women when it comes to their looks, their relationship status and their personal decisions, such as whether they're having kids or not.

"If I am some kind of symbol to some people out there, then clearly I am an example of the lens through which we, as a society, view our mothers, daughters, sisters, wives, female friends and colleagues," Aniston, who eschews social media, wrote for the Huffington Post in 2016. "The objectification and scrutiny we put women through is absurd and disturbing. The way I am portrayed by the media is simply a reflection of how we see and portray women in general, measured against some warped standard of beauty. Sometimes cultural standards just need a different perspective so we can see them for what they really are—a collective acceptance... a subconscious agreement. We are in charge of our agreement."

Certainly a take on a deeply rooted problem in society that Gomez—who's experienced the gamut of fractured portrayals of herself in the media, plus the joy of hearing from social media trolls—could get behind. (In fact, she just wrote on Instagram a month ago, next to a video capturing a boating outing with friends: "The beauty myth—an obsession with physical perfection that traps modern woman in an endless cycle of hopelessness, self consciousness, and self-hatred as she tries to fulfill society's impossible definition of flawless beauty. I chose to take care of myself because I want to, not to prove anything to anyone. Wind in her sails.")

The more women lifting each other up, the merrier.