Dove Cameron Reveals Her Bra Cup Size After Fan Asks Her About Her Cleavage

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Apr. 19, 2018 2:06 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Dove Cameron, 2017 Kids' Choice Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Dove Cameron got super candid with fans when she revealed her bra cup size on Twitter.

After a fan of the Disney Channel star tweeted on Thursday that she wanted to know how the actress got her cleavage, Cameron tweeted, "I have c cups. It's ain't no secret."

"I've had C's since I was 14," the blonde bombshell tweeted. "It's just a body. I just let it do its thing."

But the Liv and Maddie star didn't stop there. She encouraged her fans to be confident in their own sexuality.

When as fan asked how to deal with being sexualized for having a large chest, Cameron tweeted, "People are gross, your sexuality and how you choose to use it is YOUR decision, not theirs to be forced on you."

Photos

Dove Cameron & Thomas Doherty's Cutest Pictures

Her empowering tweets come on the heels of her revealing that she wants to marry her boyfriendThomas Doherty.

After a fan commented, "Honestly marry him," on an Instagram video she shared of them at Coachella, The Descendants star replied, "I'm gonna."

Thomas Doherty, Dove Cameron

Omar Vega/Invision for KFPR/AP Images, Inset: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The handsome couple, who have been dating for over a year, are not shy of voicing how they feel about each other on social media.

On Thursday, the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. gushed about her boyfriend, tweeting, "My boyfriend is my ultimate crush. i, like, look at photos of him & journal about him & watch him do stuff around the house & it's weird because i get to like...kiss him & text him all the time? my crush??? and he responds and says cute things and kisses me too???? big fan??????"

Similarly, Doherty is just as vocal about his love for the actress, even going as far as wearing a jacket with the 22-year-old's face on the back.

"This should buy me some solid Call of Duty time," the actor joked.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Dove Cameron , Couples , Twitter , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Christie Brinkley

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Destiny's Child Star Michelle Williams Is Engaged to Pastor Chad Johnson

Paula Patton, Zachary Quittman

Paula Patton on Headlines About Her Boyfriend: "I Don't Give a F--k"

ESC: Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Fixer Upper, HGTV

Celebrate Joanna Gaines' 40th Birthday With Her Sweetest Quotes On Life, Love and Family

Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Basketball Date

Brie Bella Says She'll "Always Love" John Cena

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow Wears Fiancé Brad Falchuk's Initials on That Finger

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.