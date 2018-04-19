Charles, 69, said in his own speech, "For my part, the Commonwealth has been a fundamental feature of my life for as long as I can remember, beginning with my first visit to Malta when I was just 5 years old."

"And so, ladies and gentlemen, I pray that this Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting will not only revitalize the bonds between our countries, but will also give the Commonwealth a renewed relevance to all citizens, finding practical solutions to their problems and giving life to their aspirations," he continued. "By doing so, the Commonwealth can be a cornerstone for the lives of future generations, just as it has been for so many of us."

Charles' bid to one day assume the queen's Commonwealth role is due to be discussed at a private Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting retreat at Windsor Castle on Friday, The Telegraph reported.

The British government has said it would support Charles to succeed the queen as leader of the Commonwealth if it was discussed at the leaders' summit on Friday, while any decision would be taken by consensus, The New York Times reported.

Days before the summit, Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour party, told the BBC, "The Queen clearly is personally very committed to the Commonwealth but after her, maybe it's a time to say, 'Well actually the Commonwealth should decide who its own president is on a rotational basis."